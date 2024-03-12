Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.67% of Immuneering worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immuneering by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immuneering by 2,078.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 56.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

