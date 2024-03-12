Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 65,709 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INFA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the third quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 202.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 133.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

