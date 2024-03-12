Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Informatica worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,453 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

