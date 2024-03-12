Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on March 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

