Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.