Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.