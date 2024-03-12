Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

