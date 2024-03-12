Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after buying an additional 163,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

