Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

TGT stock opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

