Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

