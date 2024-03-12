Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $788,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

