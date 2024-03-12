International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,798,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 7,413.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 847,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

