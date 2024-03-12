Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 13,132 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $874,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16.

On Monday, February 26th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,729,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

