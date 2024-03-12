Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

VCV opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

