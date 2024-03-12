Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 226,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

