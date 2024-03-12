Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

