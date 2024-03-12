Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Insider Activity
In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 99,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,858 in the last ninety days.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
