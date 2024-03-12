Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 99,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,858 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

