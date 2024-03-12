Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

