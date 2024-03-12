Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

