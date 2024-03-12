IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.0 %

IPGP stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

