iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(3.73)-$(3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($3.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.96 million. iRobot also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.13)-$(2.00) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at iRobot

IRBT stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. iRobot has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 577.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iRobot by 607.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 176,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $7,620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

