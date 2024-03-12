iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(2.13)-$(2.00) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.98). The company issued revenue guidance of $137-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.62 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.73)-$(3.30) EPS.

iRobot Trading Up 2.7 %

IRBT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.