iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

