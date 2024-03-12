iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,202,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.