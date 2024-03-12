iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

