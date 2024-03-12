iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.11

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $24.39. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 696,137 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
