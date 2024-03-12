iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $365,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

