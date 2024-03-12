iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Cut by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

