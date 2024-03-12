iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

