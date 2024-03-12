iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

