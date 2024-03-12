iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

