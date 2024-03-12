iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

