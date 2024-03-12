John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

