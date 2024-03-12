Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

JLL opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

