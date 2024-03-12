JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.37% of RLI worth $147,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $147.66 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

