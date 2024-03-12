JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 132,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $136,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

