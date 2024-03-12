JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.96% of Chord Energy worth $131,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,579,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.15. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.30.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

