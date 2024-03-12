JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $133.86 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.43% of Brunswick worth $133,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.0 %

Brunswick stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

