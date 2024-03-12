JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $138.12 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.99% of Voya Financial worth $138,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

VOYA opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

