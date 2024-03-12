JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $141.34 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.99% of Matador Resources worth $141,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

