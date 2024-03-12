JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.23% of Leidos worth $156,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 114.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 316,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Leidos by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 248,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

