JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,548 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $143,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

