JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,651 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.94% of AptarGroup worth $159,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $145.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

