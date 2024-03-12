JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 5,281.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $96.86.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

