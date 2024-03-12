Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

