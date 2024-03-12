KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

KBR stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

