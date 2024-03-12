Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as low as C$5.81. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 138,468 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

