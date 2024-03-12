Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Outdoor Brands worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Outdoor Brands

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands Profile

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.27.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

