Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 10,078 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

