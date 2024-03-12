Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.13% of Kirby worth $348,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $6,191,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 467.1% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Stock Down 1.6 %

Kirby stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at $355,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,312 shares of company stock worth $4,567,147. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.